Drake’s Dad Won $300K Betting On The Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championship

Getty Image

It looks like the NBA Finals turned out to be massively lucrative throughout the entertainment world, not just for the NBA. Someone got $200,000 richer off Meek Mill when he bet on the Golden State Warriors to pull out a victory over the Toronto Raptors and now, another Drake associate has revealed that a big bet paid off nicely. Dennis Graham, otherwise known as Drake’s father, told TMZ that he won $300,000 betting on the Raps to take home the Larry O’Brien.

“I am the happiest guy in the world,” Dennis said as TMZ’s cameras caught up to him. “I bet $100,000 on the game and I won $300,000!” In the course of the interview, he also suggested that the championship team should visit Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rather than the man in the US White House, calling Trudeau “much classier” than Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Dennis recently sat with the ItsTheReal podcast for an in-depth interview that covered his own adventures in entertainment and early life before becoming known primarily as “Drake’s dad,” including the advice he gave to Drake about pursuing his career and the one pet peeve he has about his son’s nervous habits. Meanwhile, Drake himself has been living it up in the wake of the Raptors’ win, as well as preparing to release a new album — which looks like it might be coming very soon.