Drake Surprised Fans At His Cleveland Show With Hometown Heroes MGK And Doe Boy

Drake is currently traversing the country — with J. Cole in tow — on the latest leg of his It’s All A Blur Tour. Saturday’s show (February 24) brought the “You Broke My Heart” rapper to Cleveland, where he was joined onstage by surprise guests and hometown heroes Doe Boy and MGK. Drake and MGK last shared a stage in 2011, when Drake brought him out at the Cleveland show of his Club Paradise Tour. It looks like the more things change, the more they stay the same. Check out the video and see the remaining tour dates below.

Doeboy and MGK were in attendance last night pic.twitter.com/N3S9MUq845 — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) February 25, 2024