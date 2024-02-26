Drake Surprised Fans At His Cleveland Show With Hometown Heroes MGK And Doe Boy

Drake is currently traversing the country — with J. Cole in tow — on the latest leg of his It’s All A Blur Tour. Saturday’s show (February 24) brought the “You Broke My Heart” rapper to Cleveland, where he was joined onstage by surprise guests and hometown heroes Doe Boy and MGK. Drake and MGK last shared a stage in 2011, when Drake brought him out at the Cleveland show of his Club Paradise Tour. It looks like the more things change, the more they stay the same. Check out the video and see the remaining tour dates below.
Doeboy and MGK were in attendance last night pic.twitter.com/N3S9MUq845
— Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) February 25, 2024
Drake’s It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? Tour Dates
2/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
2/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
3/2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
3/3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
3/5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
3/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
3/7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
3/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
3/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
3/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
3/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
3/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
3/23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
3/24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
3/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC ~
4/4 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
4/5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
4/8 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ~
4/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +
4/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +
+ Rescheduled dates
~ Without J. Cole