Back in December, Drake sat down with Rap Radar’s B. Dot Miller and Elliot Wilson to speak about a number of topics including his beef with Pusha-T, reconciliation with Meek Mill, and cultural appropriation. Throughout the course of the interview, Drake also revealed that he was in the process of creating his next album, but that he was taking his time with it.

Fast forward a month and a half and Drake was apparently spotted outside Brooklyn’s Marcy projects recording a new song for what could be his upcoming album. In video that popped up online on Saturday, Drake is seen rapping up against a fence, though it looks like it may be lip synching that’s common when shooting a music video.

With rumors of the rap star putting his foot into the Brooklyn drill rap realm, the video could also be for the rumored track, but B. Dot Miller has confirmed otherwise. In an interview with Genius’ Rob Markman, Miller revealed that Drake had sent over a track for him to listen to prior to the interview in order to “set the tone” for it. Upon listening, Miller called the track “incredible” and that reminded him of “one of those time stamp tracks.”

Revealing its title as “Say When,” Miller shared more about the song, praising the song as “flamboyant” and that it “has a great sample to it, I think everyone’s going to love it.”

After seeing the video circulating on Twitter, Miller confirmed on that the song the video was being shot for was, indeed, the same one Drake had sent over prior to their interview.

this is “the song” by the way. https://t.co/R2iRDFyPKX — brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) February 9, 2020

With a video already in the works for the song, one can hope that Drake’s next album arrives much sooner than expected.