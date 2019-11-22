Drake Hops On PartyNextDoor’s First Single Since 2016, ‘Loyal’

The past couple years have not been a great time to be a PartyNextDoor fan. The Canadian musician blew up with his first two albums, PartyNextDoor Two and PartyNextDoor 3, in 2014 and 2016, respectively. He has stayed mostly out of the public eye since then, though. His most recent release, the Seven Says EP, came out in 2017. He hasn’t shared much on social media since this 2017 album update: “I’m taking my time with this album, It’s straight party & unapologetic.”

I’m taking my time with this album, It’s straight party & unapologetic. — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) November 22, 2017

Finally, there have been signs of life lately. Earlier this week, he shared his first Instagram post in a while, a photo of himself captioned, “Friday.” Well, today is Friday, and PartyNextDoor is back with a pair of new songs: “The News” and “Loyal,” the latter of which features Drake. The songs are PartyNextDoor’s first singles since 2016.

The Drake-featuring cut (produced by Dregotjuice, OG Parker, and 40) is a smooth R&B track, and “The News” (produced by Hoskins and Bizness Boi) is cut from a similar cloth. Drake has had a far more active year than PartyNextDoor. He has shared a handful of new songs in 2019 and guested on others by Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Swae Lee, and most recently, Kevin O Chris.

Listen to “Loyal” and “The News” above.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.