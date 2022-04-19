drake certified lover boy
Drake Posted A Photo With Taylor Swift And Fans Think New Music From Them Could Be Coming

Two of the biggest superstars in music are Drake and Taylor Swift. More times than not, they both top the charts when they release new music whether it be an album or a song. Drake and Taylor both also have more than a decade of experience in the music industry, and despite this, they’ve yet to work on any music together. It’s not that much of a shocking note as their respective genres don’t necessarily crossover. As we know, Drake’s focus is hip-hop and R&B while Taylor’s is country and pop. Nonetheless, a photo with the two artists has something thinking (or hoping) that 2022 is the year that they grant new music to the world.

In a recent post on Instagram, Drake shared a collection of five images using the carousel feature on the app. The last photo in the carousel is one of him standing behind Taylor with his arm wrapped around her while she holds on to his arm. Drake captioned the photo, “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.” The image, which is a bit of a throwback, caused many to wonder if new music from the duo was on the way while others seemed more focused on the idea of Drake and Taylor hanging out together.

Drake and Taylor’s photo comes a little over five years after the hilarious Apple Music commercial that captured Drake dancing to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

You can view the image from Drake above and see comments from fans below.

