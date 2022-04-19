Two of the biggest superstars in music are Drake and Taylor Swift. More times than not, they both top the charts when they release new music whether it be an album or a song. Drake and Taylor both also have more than a decade of experience in the music industry, and despite this, they’ve yet to work on any music together. It’s not that much of a shocking note as their respective genres don’t necessarily crossover. As we know, Drake’s focus is hip-hop and R&B while Taylor’s is country and pop. Nonetheless, a photo with the two artists has something thinking (or hoping) that 2022 is the year that they grant new music to the world.

.@Drake & @TaylorSwift13 hang out in latest Instagram post: “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work” pic.twitter.com/f53kK1cler — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2022

In a recent post on Instagram, Drake shared a collection of five images using the carousel feature on the app. The last photo in the carousel is one of him standing behind Taylor with his arm wrapped around her while she holds on to his arm. Drake captioned the photo, “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.” The image, which is a bit of a throwback, caused many to wonder if new music from the duo was on the way while others seemed more focused on the idea of Drake and Taylor hanging out together.

Drake and Taylor’s photo comes a little over five years after the hilarious Apple Music commercial that captured Drake dancing to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

You can view the image from Drake above and see comments from fans below.

remember there were rumors about drake x taylor swift collab during 1989 era? what if that song is in the vault tracks?? pic.twitter.com/ot02Y7YeG2 — kadriye (@tayspetsch) April 19, 2022

all i'm asking for is for a taylor swift x drake collab for 1989 tv pic.twitter.com/C18UHO711o — miguel I brutal stan 🚙 (@cowboyinwoods13) April 19, 2022

me ascending to my highest self when taylor swift and drake collab pic.twitter.com/lZ8cw0f2go — cali joy (@calithevirgo) April 19, 2022

a drake and taylor swift song would literally be inescapable and in the most annoying way possible… — Sucka  (@SUCXAWORLD) April 19, 2022

TAYLOR SWIFT FT DRAKE ON THE REPUTATION VAULT TRACKS IM SAYING pic.twitter.com/njunPcJ340 — ً (@folkIoriians) April 19, 2022

what does a drake x taylor swift collab sound like 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/MqJXxQxcFY — ladidai 🇳🇬🗽🌴 (😈,😇) (@ladidaix) April 19, 2022

TAYLOR SWIFT FEAT DRAKE #1 spotify us (9.000,000 plays) pic.twitter.com/CjAvyl5ptX — ‘ (@forevervinter) April 19, 2022

why is drake holding Taylor Swift like that forrrrrrr i can’t breatheeee — 007 (@smith_zhariaaaa) April 19, 2022

not now honey drake just posted with taylor swift pic.twitter.com/8xKu0dTYkl — molly (@illicitolerate) April 19, 2022

Drake just posted this old pic of him & Taylor Swift and it’s now my new favorite picture ever 😍 pic.twitter.com/rGzPDwh1g4 — Lugo Nasty 😎 (@lugo_nasty) April 19, 2022