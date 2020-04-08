Drake Gives A Detailed Tour Of His Opulent And Gigantic Toronto Mansion

People are spending a lot of time in their homes right now, which makes it a perfect time for Drake to kick back and appreciate his Toronto mansion. The opulent home is the subject of a new Architectural Digest feature, and in it, Drake and architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli offer a look at the sprawling place, which seems like not the worst place to be quarantined.

The publication describes the 50,000-square-foot building as “a marvel of old-world craftsmanship, constructed of limestone, bronze, exotic woods, and other noble materials.” They also highlight features like the “NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight,” the “monumental iteration of Lobmeyr’s iconic Metropolitan chandelier” that has “more than 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal,” and Drake’s bed set-up, which they note weighs “roughly one ton and [costs] more than many people’s entire homes.”

Drake says he takes pride in his home for multiple reasons:

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong. […] It’s overwhelming high luxury. That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point. […] I think the house shows that I have true faith in myself to take on this task when I was just 27 and see it through. I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born.”

Read the full feature here.