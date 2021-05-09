Drake Shows Love To The Mothers In His Life For Mother’s Day

Drake has never been one to shy away from showing love to the mothers in his life. Examples of this come on songs like “Look What You’ve Done” and “You & The 6.” On the latter he raps, “You and the 6 raised me right, that sh*t saved my life” in reference to his mother Sandra while the former closed with a touching outro from his grandmother.

With that being said, it’s no surprise that the Toronto rapper used the Mother’s Day holiday to honor the moms around him, which includes Sophie Brussaux, the mother of his three-year-old son Adonis.

The tributes came in the form of Instagram posts. Drake shared a pair of throwback photos that captured him close by his mother’s side with the caption, “Only look for sympathy inside my mothers eyes.” Elsewhere on his Instagram Story, the rapper posted pictures of Brussaux with Adonis and wrote “Happy Mother’s Day big mama @sophieknowsbetter.” She reposted the photo to her own Instagram Story and added three blue hearts to it.

This past weekend, Drake decided to use the Mother’s Day holiday to deliver a limited number of his own candles to fellow Canadians through Uber Eats and Postmates. Customers who ordered $50 or more worth of food through the food delivery service platforms could receive a free candle from the rapper’s Better World Fragrance House brand as long as supplies last. He also teased the brand’s “first scent series,” which debuted today and is available for purchase through the Better World Fragrance House website.

You can view the posts above.