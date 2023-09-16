Just a few hours after Drake dropped his “Slime You Out” collaboration with SZA, actress Halle Berry has some thoughts. Specifically, she took to social media after finding out the Canadian rapper used her photo to promote the track without permission.

The photo is of Berry covered in slime, which actually happened at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Her Instagram post was a simple photo that read: “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… Even if you’re a woman!”

Berry then replied to a fan who flat out asked her what she thought about it — and she did not hold back. “Didn’t get my permission,” she said. “That’s not cool I thought better of him!”

“Hence my post today,” Berry added with a second comment. “When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on.”

After the news broke, fans on social media pointed out that it’s not even used as the actual single cover, but Drake’s For All The Dogs album art is. Still, others get where she’s coming from. “The wild part is that Halle Berry probably would’ve been cool with Drake using her photo if he would’ve just asked,” wrote one user.

Check out Halle Berry’s comments about being used for Drake’s “Slime You Out” below.