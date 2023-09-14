Who Is On Drake And SZA’s Song Cover?

Halle Berry did not care about losing her blue verification check on Twitter, which has since rebranded to X. And why would she? She’s Halle Berry. If, for whatever reason, she needed reminding of her verified icon status, Drake and SZA were there for her on Wednesday night, September 13.

Drake posted a photo of Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to his Instagram alongside a caption of a wide-eyed emoji and lime green heart emoji. SZA was tagged in the photo, and she posted the same photo on her Instagram grid.

It’s believed that this means SZA is the featured artist on Drake’s next single from his upcoming For All The Dogs album, which is due out on September 22. A title nor release date has been officially confirmed by either artist, but it’s rumored that it will drop on Friday, September 15.

Drake set the stage for this while on stage for his ongoing It’s All A Blur Tour in Austin, Texas on Monday, September 11. As captured by a fan-taken video, he said, “I’m even gonna say something tonight in Austin, Texas I haven’t said yet. I know y’all are excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out. I’m gonna drop a song for y’all this week.”