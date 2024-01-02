Like many other social media users, Drake wrapped up 2023 with a post sharing some highlights from his year. Unlike many other social media users, Drake is Drake, so the things he saw and did were largely on a different level than most other people. Example: One of his year-end photos showed off a pretty neat gift from Snoop Dogg.

The post is captioned, “First thought for 2024: I’m not your emotional support dog.” (The first photo is of Drake wearing a dog mask.) A few photos in is a photo of a blunt on a piece of paper that reads, “July 27, 2023, Blunt rolled by Snoop Dogg, Death Row Records,” alongside a blue bandana.

Drake certainly had a lot to look back on for 2023. He released his latest No. 1 album, For All The Dogs, in October. The project yielded two No. 1 singles: “Slime You Out” with SZA and “First Person Shooter” with J. Cole. He and 21 Savage also kicked off their It’s All A Blur Tour, in support of their joint 2022 album Her Loss. Drake was one of YouTube’s most-viewed artists of the year, one of Spotify’s most-streamed, and in case his bank account was feeling a little light, somebody tipped him 20 cents.