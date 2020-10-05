It doesn’t take a lot for a celebrity to make a young fan’s day, especially now when modern technology allows them to reach out very easily. That’s just what Drake did for a young supporter recently, by recording a video message for Zelek Murray, a 14-year-old who had to spend his birthday in the hospital.

On a GoFundMe page for Murray, his mother Temeka notes that he has been battling a rare form of brain cancer since he was nine years old. In the video from Drake (which Temeka shared on Instagram), the rapper addresses the situation and gives the kid his full support, saying, “Zelek, what’s up? My brother [Mustafa The Poet] hit me the other day and informed me of the extremely tough situation that you’re fighting through, and we both thought it would be a great thing if I got send you some love and some admiration and some respect. I can’t imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa let me know how you’re a fan of mine. Well, I’m a fan of you. I’m a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you.”

Temeka later posted a video of Murray reacting to the message from Drake. From the moment he heard Drake say his name, he hung his mouth open in shock, looking back and forth at the tablet screen and his mother.

Temeka showed her appreciation for Drake, writing in the description of the reaction post, “You don’t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly ‘HIM’. His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up. Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero.”

Watch the videos above.