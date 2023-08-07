Drake Trolls Fans At His Milwaukee Show For Sleeping In The Front Row And Wearing Yeezys

Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour show in Milwaukee nearly was all a blur for one fan, who apparently fell asleep near the front row (maybe he worked a double shift to afford the tickets?). Fortunately — or maybe unfortunately — Drake spotted him while walking by and decided to troll him by posting up and singing at him until his friends woke up him. Once he was roused to alertness, Drake gave him an encouraging toast and a couple more bars before moving on.

Meanwhile, another fan also caught Drake’s attention, this time thanks to his wardrobe. But while Drake apparently appreciated his headgear, his footwear was a whole other story. “My man, I like the fitted hat with the…I feel you, dawg,” he joked. “You look good. Even though you got those Yeezys on, you still look good.” Of course, adorned in a tech vest with a glowing orange Nike swoosh on it, Drake wasn’t going to let the Adidas fly. Even though he’s technically patched things up with Kanye — although, being Jewish, perhaps Ye’s remarks last year didn’t sit too well with him — Drake’s always been a Nike guy at heart, and despite Adidas dropping Kanye, they still make the shoes — and sell them for a tidy profit, too.

Drake’s tour has been a well of hilarious hijinks as Drake asked fans to only throw bras onstage — only to become overwhelmed with underwear after his acknowledgement helped one especially well-endowed fan allegedly land an equally huge opportunity.