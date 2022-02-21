drake-the-weeknd-2014-getty-full.jpg
Drake Delivered A Heartfelt Speech At The Weeknd’s 32nd Birthday Party In Las Vegas

There once was a time when Drake and The Weekend didn’t appear to be on good terms. Two of the biggest stars from Toronto, Drake brought The Weeknd along into his OVOXO collective over a decade ago. While Drake effectively silenced any talk of a beef with his freestyle in the late-2019 track “War,” we got a pretty good idea of where they stand after Drake’s heartfelt toast at The Weeknd’s 32nd birthday party this past weekend in Las Vegas.

“I was there from day one and I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers but just grateful that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world,” Drake said, in a moment DJ Akademiks shared on Instagram.

There were a lot of other moments captured at the party, including a clip of The Weeknd grabbing a mic to sing a long to “Get Busy” by surging Portland rapper Yeat. Also, what’s a party in Vegas without gambling? Future was in the mix as well and he ceased the moment to spark a blunt while playing blackjack with The Weeknd.

Following the birthday celebration, The Weeknd announced earlier today that a live TV special entitled The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience will be coming to Amazon Prime Video this Friday, February 26th.

