The Weeknd is already having a big year after releasing his sixth album Dawn FM. Last month, he achieved the most monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing Justin Bieber who held that spot since last spring. The star is now teaming up with Amazon for a music special titled The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, which will premiere exclusively through Prime Video this Saturday, February 26.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done,” The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) said in a statement. “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

The official teaser is out now, and it centers on the strange, older version of Tesfaye who we’ve been seeing on the album cover and in music videos. Tesfaye has suggested that Dawn FM is part of a new trilogy, following the trilogy of House Of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes Of Silence that launched his career. Maybe this new special will provide context to this complicated world that Tesfaye seems to be building.

Watch the teaser for The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience above.