Drake Responds To A TikTok Poking Fun At His Songwriting: ‘F*ck Ya’ll I Really Be Saying Some Sh*t’

Drake is no stranger to internet culture. For over a decade, lines from his songs have spawned internet hashtags like “#YOLO,” as well as several Instagram captions. Not to mention, he has to be up-to-date, given that he’s an executive producer on HBO’s Euphoria. Earlier this week, a TikTok user shared a clip of himself imitating Drake’s singing and songwriting style.

The TikTokker’s imitation is uncanny, matching Drizzy’s vocal stylings, rhyme scheme, and cadence nearly to a tee. Of course, Drake caught wind of the video and shared his thoughts on the matter.

“F*ck ya’ll I really be saying some shit,” said Drake in an Instagram story sharing the TikTok video. The rapper appeared to be a good sport about the video, as his story contained several laughing and crying emojis.

Earlier this month, Drake dropped his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, filled with EDM and house-inspired dance tracks. On Monday, he was seen filming a video for “Sticky,” a cut from the album. Social media star 2Rare is believed to make an appearance in the upcoming visual, as he was seen on set.

Also on Monday, Billboard revealed that the 21 Savage-assisted “Jimmy Cooks” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it his 11th chart-topping single.

