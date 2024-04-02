LeBron James had a big game the other night, when his Los Angeles Lakers bested the Brooklyn Nets 116-104. He wound up with 40 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field, including nine three-pointers (which ties a career high). Metro Boomin couldn’t help but notice that James’ big night came after the NBA star was spotted rapping along to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That,” a highlight from Metro and Future’s new album We Don’t Trust You.

That verse, of course, made waves when it first dropped for apparent disses against J. Cole and Drake. Drake caught wind of LeBron’s moment with the song and had a subtle reaction: He liked an Instagram post sharing the video.

Drake liked this post of LeBron rapping Future & Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That”‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/g3sM10PV7g — RapTV (@Rap) April 1, 2024

This comes after Drake used Instagram to offer up with some took as other reactions to the song. In one post, he wrote, “They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy [crying laughing emoji].” He said in another, “I could never sell ya’ll out to sell my latest work. Never do you bad out the blue but I’m down to make it worse.”

So, at this point, unless he’s saving it for a diss track or something, it looks like these subtle shots may be all we get from Drake in terms of a “Like That” response.