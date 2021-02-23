Drakeo The Ruler’s fortunes have changed a whole lot in a very short amount of time. After spending much of 2018, 2019, and 2020 in prison awaiting trial on gang charges, Drakeo was released in November, then released his mixtape We Know The Truth to general acclaim. Now, he’s secured the biggest look of his career to date, collaborating with Drake on “Talk To Me” from his upcoming album The Truth Hurts, due later tonight/first thing tomorrow morning.

On “Talk To Me,” Drake provides the hooks while Drakeo — yes, this as confusing to type as it is to read — raps, with both addressing the song’s theme of infatuation with a woman. There’s also some light tough talk, as Drake warns the potential love interest that he and his crew might have to get gully in the club. “We might slide on a n**** inside this club, girl, close your eyes,” he croons, somewhat paradoxically. Meanwhile, Drakeo plays aloof, reminding his sex buddy that “You can’t control me, why you acting like the police?”

Premiering the song on Apple Radio, Drakeo told Zane Lowe, “When I was in jail, I was supposed to do something [with Drake] already,” explaining how he actually forgot the song was in the works before he was arrested. “It was kind of crazy to me,” he observed. “I never thought none of this stuff would happen.”

Listen to Drakeo The Ruler’s Drake collaboration “Talk To Me” above.

The Truth Hurts is due at midnight ET.