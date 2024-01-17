North Carolina’s Dreamville Festival is just a few months away from returning in April. Here’s everything to know if you’re planning on attending so far, including when and where the festival is, who will be headlining, and many more key details.
When Is Dreamville Festival 2024?
Dreamville Festival will take place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.
Where Is Dreamville Festival 2024?
This year, the festival will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.
Who Is Headlining Dreamville Festival 2024?
Right now, the headliners for Dreamville Festival this year have yet to be revealed. According to the festival’s co-founder, J. Cole, he has said that Nicki Minaj will be likely stopping by as part of her Pink Friday 2 tour.
When Will The Lineup For Dreamville Festival 2024 Come Out?
In 2023, Dreamville released the lineup in February, so those interested in going should expect it sometime throughout that month.
Is Dreamville Festival 2024 Sold Out?
General Admission tickets are still available, according to their website. All other pass levels have a waitlist, including GA+, JV, Varsity, and MVP tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For Dreamville Festival 2024
You can purchase tickets for Dreamville Festival through their website here.
Will Dreamville Festival 2024 Have Merch?
The festival has merchandise for sale here.