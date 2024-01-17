North Carolina’s Dreamville Festival is just a few months away from returning in April. Here’s everything to know if you’re planning on attending so far, including when and where the festival is , who will be headlining, and many more key details.

This year, the festival will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

Who Is Headlining Dreamville Festival 2024?

Right now, the headliners for Dreamville Festival this year have yet to be revealed. According to the festival’s co-founder, J. Cole, he has said that Nicki Minaj will be likely stopping by as part of her Pink Friday 2 tour.

When Will The Lineup For Dreamville Festival 2024 Come Out?

In 2023, Dreamville released the lineup in February, so those interested in going should expect it sometime throughout that month.