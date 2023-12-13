It has been a little over a month since the Dreamville Festival announced its 2024 dates and since then, we’ve learned a little bit more about its potential lineup. So here’s an update of what you need to know about Dreamville Festival 2024.

When Is Dreamville Festival 2024? Dreamville Festival 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. Where Is Dreamville Festival 2024? Next year’s Dreamville Festival is booked for Dorothea Dix Park near downtown Raleigh.

Who Is Headlining Dreamville Festival 2024? Although the lineup hasn’t been announced yet, we have learned that Dreamville founder J. Cole’s “Let Me Calm Down” collaborator Nicki Minaj is planning on performing as part of her Pink Friday 2 tour. It’s probably safe to assume she’ll be headlining, thanks to her status and tenure as one of rap’s top artists. When Will The Lineup For Dreamville Festival 2024 Come Out? Judging by the rollout for Dreamville’s 2023 festival, fans can likely expect to see a lineup sometime in February, as prior lineups were announced with a similar lead time.

Is Dreamville Festival 2024 Sold Out? As of this writing, 2-Day General Admission tickets are still available on the website, while waitlists are available for all VIP passes. How To Buy Tickets For Dreamville Festival 2024 Listen, I’m not going to tell you how to pay for them (get it how you live), but you can buy them here.