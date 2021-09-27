As J. Cole embarks on his The Off-Season Tour, fans can also look forward to the return of his Dreamville Festival next year. Dreamville announced the return — and expansion — of its festival today, providing the April dates and location: Raleigh, North Carolina, just an hour away from Cole’s hometown of Fayetteville. The festival returns April 2 and 3, expanding to a two-day schedule which could mean an even greater number of guest artists from outside the label. In the past, the festival has included 21 Savage, 6lack, Big Sean, Davido, Nelly, Rapsody, Saba, and Teyanna Taylor.

The Dreamville Festival, which was obviously planned to be an annual event, has seen its fair share of troubles. The original event was postponed as a result of Hurricane Florence, forcing organizers to forego a planned Young Thug appearance. Then, scheduled to return in 2020, the festival was postponed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually outright canceled. But it looks like you can’t keep a Dreamer down; the resilience of the event is a testament to Dreamville’s founder’s own stubbornness and persistence.

The festival will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test results, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

Naturally, more information can be found at DreamvilleFest.com, where tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 1.