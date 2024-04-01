We’re now just days away from the 2024 edition of Dreamville Festival, which is set to go down on April 6 and 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Shortly before the event, though, there have been some significant lineup changes.

In a message shared on social media this morning (April 1), Dreamville organizers wrote, “We are excited to share that 50 Cent and Hunxho have been added to the lineup! See you this weekend! Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chris Brown and Muni Long are no longer performing at Dreamville Fest.”

Worth noting is that today is April Fools’ Day. However, it seems there’s nothing particularly funny or prank-like about the lineup change, so it would appear this news is legitimate.

Aside from 50 Cent and Hunxho, the Dreamville lineup features SZA headlining the first day alongside 50, while J. Cole and Nicki Minaj lead Day 2. Elsewhere on the poster are JID, Lil Yachty, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Jeremih, Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, EarthGang, Teezo Touchdown, Amaarae, Lute, Luh Tyler, Domani, Bas, Cozz, Omen, TiaCorina, and Chase Shakur.

Check out the new lineup poster below.