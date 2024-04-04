If you got your 2024 Dreamville Festival tickets, congratulations! Now, you have a new journey ahead of you: Figuring out how you’re going to get to the fest. If driving is looking like your best option, here’s what to know about parking.

Here’s Where To Park At Dreamville Festival 2024

There’s an official guide to Dreamville parking on the festival’s website, as well as as some informative graphics you can check out below.

Parking can be purchased at NC State University’s Centennial Campus, right across the street from Dorothea Dix Park, or here. This guarantees a parking spot in one of the designated Dreamville Festival parking lots, which are on NC State University’s Centennial Campus. The lots will open at will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

Aside from parking, there’s also an official festival shuttle that will run between Moore Square and the West Entrance of the festival venue at Centennial Park. The shuttle can be used for those who purchase a shuttle pass, and the shuttles will run continuous service from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. Shuttle passes can be bought here.

Another option is utilizing the pick-up and drop-off spots, whether that’s via a friend driving you or using a rideshare service like Uber and Lyft (or a taxi). Drop-off zones are located near Dorothea Dix Park.

Check out this page for more information about all the aforementioned options.