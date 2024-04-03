The 2024 edition of the Dreamville Festival is going down this weekend, on April 6 and 7. SZA , 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, and J. Cole lead the lineup , but if you’re not going to be in Raleigh, North Carolina, here’s what to know about catching the livestream.

How To Watch The 2024 Dreamville Festival Livestream

A free livestream via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music app promises to “provide unparalleled, real-time access to the weekend event,” as a press release notes. The broadcast will be hosted by hip-hop personalities Wayno, Speedy Morman, Nyla Symone, and Amber Grimes. Aside from performances from the festival, there will also be behind-the-scenes interviews with performers. Links to watch can be found here.

Adam Roy, Dreamville Co-founder and Festival President, says, “Thanks to Amazon Music, Dreamville fans from around the world can now tune in to watch weekend performances from the comfort of their own home. Efforts like this help expand the Dreamville brand far beyond just Raleigh.”

Aside from the aforementioned headliners, the festival lineup features JID, Lil Yachty, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Jeremih, Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, EarthGang, Teezo Touchdown, Amaarae, Lute, Luh Tyler, Domani, Bas, Cozz, Omen, TiaCorina, and Chase Shakur.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.