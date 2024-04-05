It’s finally (almost) here: J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival is returning to Raleigh, North Carolina for its 2024 edition this weekend, on April 6 and 7. In case you missed it, there was a last-minute lineup change , with 50 Cent in and Chris Brown out. As for when 50 and the rest of the artists on the lineup are performing, take a look below.

Here Are The Dreamville Festival Set Times For 2024

Dreamville is a relatively small festival, with just two stages and two days, so running through the set times is fortunately simple.

Playing the Rise Stage on Saturday, April 6 are Luh Tyler at 1:20 (all times p.m.), Amaarae at 2:05, Earthgang at 3:30, Jeremih at 5, Schoolboy Q at 6:30, and 50 Cent at 8:15. Over on the Shine Stage, there’s Domani at 1, Lute at 1:40, Teezo Touchdown at 2:45, Sexyy Red at 4:15, Lil Yachty at 5:45, JID at 7:15, and SZA at 9:30.

For the second day (Sunday, April 7) at the Rise Stage, performing are TiaCorine at 1:20, Coss at 2:05, Key Glock at 3:15, Monica at 4:45, Jeezy at 6:15, and Nicki Minaj at 8. On the Shine Stage, there’s Chase Shakur at 1, Omen at 1:40, Hunxho at 2:35, Bas at 4, Rae Sremmurd at 5:30, Rema at 7, and J. Cole at 9:30.

If you’d prefer that info as a graphic, check it out below. There’s also a listing on the Dreamville website.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.