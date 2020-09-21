Dreezy Reimagines Moneybagg Yo’s ‘Said Sum’ With A Fired-Up Remix

Moneybagg Yo released his song “Said Sum” at the start of summer but he didn’t stop there. Last week, the rapper tapped DaBaby and the City Girls for a new remix of the track. Chicago rapper Dreezy was apparently hoping for a spot on the track as she didn’t wait long before dropping her own remix.

For her take on “Said Sum,” Dreezy stands alone. As she brings her signature flow to Moneybagg Yo’s beat, the abbreviated remix sees her flexing her fast-paced flow. Throughout the single, Dreezy matched the energy of DaBaby and City Girls’ “Said Sum” remix, leaving no space in between each prideful verse.

While Dreezy dropped the track in response to Moneybagg Yo’s high-profile remix, the rapper said she also wanted to give fans something to hold them over until her next album sees a release. Since the release of her 2019 project Big Dreez, she’s stayed relatively quiet, but it seems that is all about to change. Dreezy has yet to unveil too many details of the upcoming release, but if Big Dreez was any indication the rapper’s record will be filled with her signature quick-witted flow.

You can listen to Dreezy’s “Said Sum” remix above.

