All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Queen Naija — “Butterflies” Feat. Wale Queen Naija has dropped a second remix to her buzzing “Butterflies” track with “Butterflies Pt. 2” featuring Wale. The DC rhymer delves into a love gone sour over the soft guitar play, rhyming “my heart is gone from your larceny.” Yo Gotti — “Recession Proof” Yo Gotti decided to celebrate his newfound industry independence during the week of Independence Day, dropping his “Recession Proof” single. He affirms his devotion to the cash count over triumphant Tay Keith production.

Young Dolph — “Blue Diamonds” Young Dolph is “hotboxin’ in a Lamborghini truck” on “Blue Diamonds,” a flossy single where he bigs up his riches but reminds us he’s still loyal enough to “bust down 8 figures with my famo.” MoneyBagg Yo — “Said Sum” MoneyBagg Yo got the people talking with “Said Sum,” rhyming about an ex that he “gave back to the streets” over a hellish synth. It’s not much of a secret who he could be talking about — but it’s also apparent that this bangs too much for that to matter.

Buckwild — Fully Loaded Buckwild released his Fully Loaded track today. It’s a standout song from the project is “Ease Up,” where Little Brother and Buckwild trade bars over a smooth, jazzy instrumental. Smoove’L — “Turn Left Turn Right” Smoove’L does a bit of a pivot on “Turn Left Turn Right,” using a now-trademark drill beat not for menace but to talk about “pullin’ up” to his woman of the moment, and also letting us know, “I’m feelin’ very elite, n****s know I got the streets.”

Jay Critch — “Devastated” Brooklyn’s Jay Critch shows off his bars on “Devastated,” floating over a dreamy, minimalist beat and rhyming, “The cookie got me up by Heaven’s gate” Jay Gwuapo — “Blue Face” Feat. Asian Doll Jay Gwuapo and Asian Doll are reporting live from the lap of luxury on “Blue Face,” a thumping track where Gwuapo proclaims, “N****s think they making noise, n****s just ain’t loud enough” and Asian Doll boasts, “rRw b*tch I done made that n**** famous.”

Kembe X Tracks Kembe X is crafting his Matrix Breaker album for a fall release and offered up two tastes of what to expect from the project this week. “Sad” is exactly what it sounds like, as the Chicago rapper croons about his desire to not “go out sad” out here. “Entendre” is a trap burner where he and Gatecitycraig trade charismatic verses. Ras Kass — “”Burn” Feat. CyHi The Prynce, Torae, Pastor Troy, David Banner & Noochie A slew of underground favorites formed a coalition to slam white supremacy on “Burn,” a 7-minute reckoning where each MC verbally accosts the system over urgent Zaytoven production, threatening, “Tell the pastor he can’t tell me sh*t, we gon’ burn this b*tch.”

Marlon Craft — “(Not) Everybody” Marlon Craft’s Funhouse Mirror album was released a year ago, but as Kanye West recently showed, it’s never too late to give a dope song some dope visuals. That’s what Craft did for album standout “(Not) Everybody,” a characteristically thoughtful record where he surmises, “I wanna see all my people evolve, but we in a world where that seem so hard.” Cambatta — “Mic El JahXsun” Cambatta called his “Mic El JahXsun” track the greatest rhyme scheme ever invented. Skeptics will immediately scoff at the notion, but that assertion shouldn’t take away from the reality that he showed a level of lyricism that only a rare few rhymers can reach. The track is from his upcoming LSD album.