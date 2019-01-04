Getty Image

Dua Lipa had quite the eventful 2018, and she’s already diving headfirst into 2019 with a dynamic preview of “Swan Song.” The rising pop sensation co-wrote the new single for Alita: Battle Angel, an action film set for release this February.

The track will come out in full on January 25, according to an earlier Instagram post by Lipa announcing the news. “So proud to be involved in such an incredible movie with a badass female protagonist,” she wrote. Today, she shared a behind-the-scenes video teasing “Swan Song” — from the clip, the track sounds and feels like a power anthem, which fits perfectly with the ferocity of the main character in Alita: Battle Angel. In a statement to Variety, Lipa talked about her perspective on the project:

“I am intrigued at both Alita herself, and the amazing team of creators that came together to make this movie possible. I see a little of myself in her, in both her badass spirit and our shared haircut. Alita is all about empowerment and standing up for who you are, which are two things that resonate with me.”

Watch the teaser clip for “Swan Song,” which drops on January 25, above. Alita: Battle Angel hits theaters on February 14.