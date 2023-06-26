Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist are once again teaming up for a release, with both artists sharing the cover art for something called Flying High dropping this Friday, June 30. While fans appear to be speculating that it’s a joint album from Earl and Al with the latter on production, the two have given few details, although clicking on the cover art on Alchemist’s post pulls up the names of some of their frequent collaborators like Billy Woods, Boldy James, Jay Worthy, Larry June, and MIKE, suggesting that it could be The Alchemist’s project with all those rappers featured.

The Alchemist has worked with most of the artists listed above as recently as early this year. He and Boldy James have released four projects together to date, with the most recent being Super Tecmo Bo in 2021, while he and Larry June dropped The Great Escape this March. Billy Woods appeared on the album Haram as part of the duo Armand Hammer with Elucid, while MIKE teamed up with Al and Wiki late last year for the EP One More.

Of course, Earl has perhaps the most storied history with Alchemist; they infamously released a “secret album” to YouTube under a fake name and supposedly have another with Vince Staples recorded, although there appears to be some disagreement on its existence even among themselves.

In any case, Flying High is due 6/30 via Alchemist’s own ALC Records.