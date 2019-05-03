Ed Sheeran’s Music Is More Popular Than Hymns At UK Funerals

Getty Image

Ed Sheeran makes music to follow the human life cycle. The English singer-songwriter has already dominated wedding playlists, and he’s turning to funerals next.

According to new data collected by UK funeral directors (reported by Stereogum), funeral playlists have been shifting increasingly contemporary over the last few years. For the first time since data began being collected in 2002, there were no traditional hymns among the top 10 most played songs at UK funerals. Rather than religious music, loved ones are choosing to mourn with Monty Python tunes, Robbie Williams, and Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran’s “Supermarket Flowers” is a new entry on the list. The track, off Sheeran’s 2017 album Divide, is a tribute to his late grandmother, who was ill when he was recording the album. “Supermarket Flowers” is pretty weepy and nostalgic, but some of the other songs on the funeral top 10 are cheerier. Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” the no. 1 most popular funeral soundtrack, is triumphant. No. 10 is “Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life” from Monty Python.

It’s an interesting collection of songs, and I wonder how a US list might look different. Something tells me Monty Python wouldn’t be on it, but if the Atlantic Ocean couldn’t keep Sheeran from blasting during every wedding’s first dance, it’s not going to keep him from our celebrations of life, either.

Check out the full list of the top 10 most popular songs at UK funerals below.

1. Frank Sinatra, “My Way”

2. Andrea Bocelli & Sarah Brightman, “Time To Say Goodbye”

3. Eva Cassidy, “Over The Rainbow”

4. Bette Midler, “Wind Beneath My Wings”

5. Robbie Williams, “Angels”

6. Ed Sheeran, “Supermarket Flowers”

7. Nat King Cole, “Unforgettable”

8. Westlife, “You Raise Me Up”

9. Vera Lynn, “We’ll Meet Again”

10. Eric Idle, “Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life”