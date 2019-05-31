Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ed Sheeran is getting ready to release a lot of collaborations. He recently announced No. 6 Collaborations Project, and while the full tracklist complete with featured artists hasn’t been released yet, he’s already shared songs with Chance The Rapper, PnB Rock, and Justin Bieber. His Bieber collaboration “I Don’t Care” is a fun dose of pop, but now he’s taking the song in a different direction with a new version of it: Sheeran just released a solo acoustic version of the song, not featuring Bieber like the album version does.

The original take on the song was also accompanied by a green screen-heavy video that found Sheeran and Bieber in a variety of wacky situations that could only be possible in a clip as silly as that one. Sheeran also previously said of No. 6 Collaborations Project, “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No. 5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No. 6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

Listen to “I Don’t Care (Acoustic)” above.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is out 7/12 via Warner Music.

