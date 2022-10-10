Kanye West’s last week or so has been quite eventful — so much so that he’s released a 30-minute documentary about it titled, fittingly, Last Week. It also doubles (triples?) as something of a short film and music video, as it contains a belligerent new song in which he lashes out at his critics, as well as an extended sequence in which he plays himself as a sort of video game avatar.

The documentary section follows him as he holds meetings with business partners, including Adidas executives; during his Adidas meeting, he plays the attendees what appears to be porn. Afterward, he attends his daughter North’s basketball game as the sound mysteriously cuts out. In the new song he works on in the video, he raps, “You a fake b*tch/ You don’t really love Ye/ Go listen to Drake, b*tch.”

Kanye’s erratic behavior has been the subject of scrutiny all year, but the criticism ramped up last weekend after his YZY season nine fashion show in Paris, where models wore shirts reading “White Lives Matter” (West himself also wore the shirt, as did invited guest Candace Owens). After railing against the backlash the shirts received (or lavishing in it), West’s social media access was restricted after he made anti-Semitic remarks.

You can see Last Week below.