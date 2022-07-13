Eminem Fans Aren’t Feeling The Cover For His Upcoming ‘Curtain Call 2’

It has been roughly 17 years since Eminem released his first greatest hits compilation, Curtain Call: The Hits. Since then, he’s released six more albums worth of material, generating four more No. 1 Hot 100 hits, as well as a further slew of Billboard hits like “Venom,” “Godzilla,” “Rap God,” and more. So it’s only right that he takes another Curtain Call, announcing the compilation’s sequel due August 5. And while fans were excited by the news that the project would contain a few new songs, including “The King And I” and “From The D 2 The LBC,” the album’s cover drew a less enthusiastic response.

Inspired by a pinball machine, the cover features an illustration of Eminem throwing up the devil horns, surrounded by rendered references to his past projects and digital score displays. Of course, the numbers on those displays will be familiar to anyone who ever did the upside number words with their calculator in class in high school. The visual gag keeps with Eminem’s sometimes sophomoric humor, but between those, the weirdly rendered pinball theme, and just the overwhelming busyness of the design, fans couldn’t help but give the cover a well-earned roasting on Twitter

Eminem dropping an ugly album cover // Drake and Kanye dropping an ugly album cover pic.twitter.com/Gpl4FKElqX — Bitch Please (@HipHopEsp_) July 12, 2022

No way Eminem snuck the middle school calculator joke into his Curtain Call 2 album cover 😭 pic.twitter.com/E1gJGzRgAE — Joey (@gothamhiphop) July 11, 2022

forcing myself to getting used to this cover Eminem decided to use for Curtain Call 2 pic.twitter.com/lClS4G64SN — marco (originals) 🗝 (@rapsfoto) July 13, 2022

As an Eminem fan i can say Donda album cover is better than Curtain call 2 album cover . I'm sorry it is what it is 🙏 — Akhilesh⁶𓅓 (@_itzakhilesh) July 12, 2022

However, as always, Em had his defenders as well.

new Eminem album cover is hard idc pic.twitter.com/hVdlGZRiR2 — RapTalk 🧊 (@RapTalkv2) July 11, 2022

These are Recently dropped album covers from 2 of the biggest rappers in the game rn.…. And y’all are crying abt Eminem’s Greatest hit compilation cover? pic.twitter.com/nc20elFiUh — 𝘚𝘏𝘈𝘞𝘕 ❌ (@ShawnIsShady) July 11, 2022

In any case, the album and its cover will be out 8/5 via Shady/Interscope.