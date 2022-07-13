Eminem knee nfl super bowl
Eminem Fans Aren't Feeling The Cover For His Upcoming 'Curtain Call 2'

It has been roughly 17 years since Eminem released his first greatest hits compilation, Curtain Call: The Hits. Since then, he’s released six more albums worth of material, generating four more No. 1 Hot 100 hits, as well as a further slew of Billboard hits like “Venom,” “Godzilla,” “Rap God,” and more. So it’s only right that he takes another Curtain Call, announcing the compilation’s sequel due August 5. And while fans were excited by the news that the project would contain a few new songs, including “The King And I” and “From The D 2 The LBC,” the album’s cover drew a less enthusiastic response.

Inspired by a pinball machine, the cover features an illustration of Eminem throwing up the devil horns, surrounded by rendered references to his past projects and digital score displays. Of course, the numbers on those displays will be familiar to anyone who ever did the upside number words with their calculator in class in high school. The visual gag keeps with Eminem’s sometimes sophomoric humor, but between those, the weirdly rendered pinball theme, and just the overwhelming busyness of the design, fans couldn’t help but give the cover a well-earned roasting on Twitter

However, as always, Em had his defenders as well.

In any case, the album and its cover will be out 8/5 via Shady/Interscope.

