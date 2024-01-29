Eminem January 2024
Eminem Flipped Off 49ers Fans During The NFC Championship Game, And Then The Detroit Lions Collapsed In Epic Fashion

If you haven’t heard, men are really mad about Taylor Swift attending NFL games, even though she is hardly shown on the broadcast, and the biggest crime she is committing is minding her business and enjoying her life. Meanwhile, Eminem flipped off San Francisco 49ers fans during Sunday’s (January 28) NFC Championship Game between the Niners and Em’s beloved Detroit Lions, and — I know this is wild — the NFL didn’t immediately crumble.

Unfortunately for Detroit, the Lions did crumble. Detroit thoroughly dominated the first half, holding a 24-7 lead at halftime in Santa Clara, California, before San Francisco made the unlikeliest comeback and won 34-31 — and it was cruel, even by Detroit Lions’ standards.

Eminem took the loss in stride, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “So proud of the
@Lions Thanks 4 an amazing season!!!! We’ll b back!!!”

For context, the Detroit Lions have, by many metrics, been the sorriest franchise in North American professional sports for the entirety of my life (and probably much of yours, as well). Earlier this month, in the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, the Lions won their first playoff game in 32 years by defeating the visiting Los Angeles Rams (and former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford), 24-23. Eminem would have been happy to suit up to help the Lions in their Divisional Round matchup against Tampa Bay, as he said in a satirical Instagram video, but the Lions actually could have used him in San Francisco.

At any rate, Super Bowl LVIII will be played by the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

