While Eminem is known for keeping to himself most of the time, the rapper’s love for combat sports captures the public’s attention from time to time. There was his inclusion on the 2015 soundtrack for the film Southpaw, plus the news that he spends some of his personal time boxing. Before Justin Poirier and Conor McGregor’s UFC 257 matchup Saturday afternoon, during which his music video “Higher” will premiere, Eminem delivered a strong message to UFC’s chief Dana White during their appearance on ESPN’s Sportcenter.

Eminem told White, “The best part about your opinion is that it doesn’t matter and if every fighter that you had listened to your opinion when you doubted them, you wouldn’t have a f*cking league.” White was left with a surprised look on his face, clearly taken aback by the rapper’s unfiltered comments.

“I look around, I see the fans” Need your help- send in videos singing the hook to #Higher! Hit the site for details – https://t.co/dUiMkfMupS pic.twitter.com/VDof3Ox9ak — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 16, 2021

This comes after Eminem shared a trailer for the “Higher” video, which saw appearances from White and ESPN’s Michael Eaves. The video will also feature footage from fans, the rapper having asked people to send him videos of them singing the song’s main hook. The track itself is derived from his 2020 album, Music To Be Murdered By which broke a 50-year-old Billboard record, thanks in part to its deluxe version.