The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 induction ceremony was the Eminem show at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Saturday night (November 5). Em was inducted in the performers category alongside Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Pat Benatar, but he invited a few other legends to join in on the fun, too.

Eminem began his performance medley with “My Name Is” and “Rap God.” Fellow Rock Hall inductee Steven Tyler (with Aerosmith) sang the “Dream On” chorus of The Eminem Show standout “Sing For The Moment,” and Ed Sheeran fulfilled something of a childhood dream by joining Eminem for “Stan.”

Eminem with Steven Tyler!!! What a night. pic.twitter.com/5QOnlqjc7k — Jamie Iovine (@Jamie_iovine) November 6, 2022

Eminem’s moment continued at the podium, where Dr. Dre formally inducted Eminem and the multi-platinum Michigan legend metaphorically shared the stage by using his speech to shine a light on over 100 hip-hop idols who influenced his legendary career. He even addressed the more ominous aspects of his journey with a touch of Em-specific humor.

“I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons. One of them that I’m a rapper, and this is the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And there’s only a few of us right now that have been inducted in already, but there’s only a few of us,” he said. “Secondly, I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked. Hailie, plug your ears: because drugs were f*cking delicious, and I thought we had a good thing going, man, but I had to go and f*ck it all up and take too many.”

Read Eminem’s full speech here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.