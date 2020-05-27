Eminem Revealed His Most Underrated Rapper During A Live Fan Chat

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of his classic album, The Marshall Mathers LP, Eminem held a live streaming party on his website, hosted by Spotify. During the stream, Eminem joined fans in the chat, answering questions about his favorite verses on the album, music he enjoys right now, and which rapper he thinks is most underrated. Em also revealed which rapper he most wants to collaborate with before retiring.

Listen to the live stream of The Marshall Mathers LP on the site – I'll be in the chat! 3PM ET https://t.co/daX27QTFby pic.twitter.com/DZEc4gq03j — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 27, 2020

The answers weren’t super surprising, considering he’s spoken on some of those topics before, but illuminating for hardcore fans — seemingly the only kind of fans Eminem even has. He admitted that his favorite rhyme from The Marshall Mathers LP is the second verse from “I’m Back,” on which he ponders his impact on listeners. In the time since he exploded into the mainstream with the Slim Shady LP, he was derided as a negative influence on young fans, addressing the fraught climate with, “I take each individual degenerates head and reach into it / Just to see if he’s influenced by me if he listens to music.”

As far as what he’s listening to right now, Em doubled down on his support of Brooklyn rapper Young M.A., shouting out her recently-released EP, Red Flu. He previously admitted to missing the meanings behind some of her double entendres on their collaboration “Unaccommodating” from Em’s recent Music To Be Murdered By album, so it looks like he’s been studying up.

Meanwhile, his most underrated rapper probably won’t shock anyone who’s followed him for some time; it’s Kxng Crooked, aka Crooked I, the former member of Slaughterhouse and Shady Records signee who is releasing a joint album with fellow veteran rapper Joell Ortiz this Friday. The rapper Eminem most wants to collaborate with, though, is none other than Andre 3000.

You can stream The Marshall Mathers LP complete with remastered music videos of the album’s singles on Eminem’s website here.