In the latest update of Eminem’s trademark dispute with The Real Housewives Of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, the rapper has reportedly filed a protective order against the reality stars.

He first filed the dispute over Bryant and Dixon calling their podcast Reasonably Shady back in February, as he wanted to stop the duo from trademarking it, claiming it would “cause confusion in the minds of consumers.” Since then, the case has kept going.

Dixon and Bryant requested in October that Eminem (Marshall Mathers) would appear for an in-person deposition, which prompted him to seek a protective order. He claimed, according to People Magazine, that it would be “unduly burdensome” to participate in a deposition due to his “limited knowledge of the subjects at issue.”

Instead, he suggested others who could appear in his place, including his manager, Paul Rosenberg. Dixon and Bryant’s lawyer, Andrea Evans, responded to the publication for comment on the matter.

“It seems obvious to us that if you file a lawsuit, you should be made available to be deposed,” Evans shared, and that they would “like to question Mathers at least about his use of the expressions Slim Shady and Shady.”

“It’s unclear to us that Mathers can be the owner of the trademarks and file this suit against our clients but he will not make himself available to be deposed,” she added.

As of right now, it doesn’t seem like the dispute will end any time soon.