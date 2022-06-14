In 2019, Compton, California-native rapper Westside Boogie put out Everythings For Sale, and fans have been anxious for new music since. After a name change, some freestyles, and a bunch of guest verses, there was some hope for an album last month when he released the song “Stuck,” as well as a music video, both of which appeared to suggest something was coming.

Today, Boogie is officially back with the announcement of his new album More Black Superheroes, as well as the release of the single “Killa Mode.” The LP will be out this Friday and span 12 tracks, while including features from Soulja Boy, Snoop Dogg, Mamii, Smino, Teezo Touchdown, Kalan.FrFr., and more.

“This album is about embracing our powers,” he wrote, “This album is for you because you survived all your trials, for the black fathers that go out in the world and feel like they have to hide all our true feelings because it seems weak to express how you’re hurt but no that’s one of your biggest strengths, For the people that feel boxed by the world and have to hide there many sides ..I love you let’s heal together .MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES out on Friday now go pre save my sh*tt”

Check out the album art and tracklist below.

1. “Killa Mode” Feat. Storm Ford

2. “Stuck”

3. “Nonchalant” Feat. Mamii

4. “Lol Smh II”

5. “Can’t Even Lie” Feat. Soulja Boy

6. “Prideful II”

7. “Aight” Feat. Shelley FKA DRAM

8. “Can’t Get Over You” Feat. Smino and Teezo Touchdown

9. “Ratchet Boog (INTERLUDE)”

10. “Somethin Strange” Feat. Kalan.FrFr. feat. Mamii

11. “Windows Down” Feat. Snoop Dogg

12. “Anthony (War)”

More Black Superheroes arrives 6/17.