Beginning the year in surprise fashion, Eminem gave fans a new album, Music To Be Murdered By. Standing as his eleventh album, it saw contributions from the late Juice WRLD, Don Toliver, Young M.A, Anderson .Paak, and more while also serving as the second consecutive Eminem album to be released without any prior announcement. Quite possibly beginning work on what could be his twelfth album, a new collaboration has revealed to be in the works by the Detroit rapper’s marketing firm.

On Saturday, Burn It Down Group, the firm that reportedly handles marketing for Shady Records according to XXL, hinted at a potential collaboration between Eminem and Rihanna on their Instagram story. The firm posted a photo that shows Rihanna’s “R” logo, most notably used for her Rated R album, woven into Eminem’s trademark backward “E” logo. To add to the tease from the photo, the firm added a pair of eye emojis.

If the hint does, indeed, indicate work between the two it will mark Eminem and Rihanna’s fifth collaboration following their worldwide 2010 hit “Love The Way You Lie,” its sequel “Love The Way You Lie (Part II),” 2012’s “Numb,” and 2013’s “The Monster,” which won a 2014 Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. That same year, the duo embarked on The Monster Tour which ended up being one of 2014’s highest-grossing tours.

The rumor arrives after Eminem joined Kid Cudi for their first-ever collaboration, “The Adventures Of Moon Man And Slim Shady.”