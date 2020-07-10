Compared to recent years, Kid Cudi has been quite active in 2020 in sharing new music and promoting his upcoming album. The year began with Cudi appearing alongside Selena Gomez for their “A Sweeter Place” collab off her Rare album. Cudi later made his official return with his “Leader Of The Delinquents,” a track was nearly a decade old at the time of its release as Cudi had teased it during numerous tour stops over the years. Delivering another song to fans, Cudi returns with an interesting collaboration for his latest single.

Flying through with Eminem, Cudi returns with “The Adventures Of Moon Man And Slim Shady.” The track arrives after Kid Cudi called for help from the “rap god” in a tweet back in May. It turns out the guest feature was the help Cudi was looking for with Eminem supplying a lengthy verse focusing on dismissing his rap critics and unworthy hip-hop peers while taking a second to honor George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery and speak against police brutality on the laid-back track.

The song marks Cudi’s third release of the year as he and Travis Scott connected for “The Scotts,” which is the title of Cudi and Travis’ newly-formed duo that. They both revealed that a joint project would arrive in the near future following the single. Cudi, along with Kanye West, also recently shared a teaser for their upcoming Kids See Ghosts animated show.

Listen to “The Adventures Of Moon Man And Slim Shady” in the video above.