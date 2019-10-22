A Young Eminem Gave Fat Joe His Demo Six Times, But He Never Listened To It

While Fat Joe is well known in hip-hop circles for discovering Big Pun, his Terror Squad imprint could’ve been bigger had Joe not slept on Eminem — six times. Recently, 99 Jamz 99.1 FM shared a clip of a new interview with Fat Joe, in which we recounts the tale of him not giving Eminem a chance early in his career.

“Eminem out here in Miami, he gave me his demo like six different times,” Joe said about Eminem. “Everywhere I went was this little white boy and he kept giving me his demo. He was like, ‘Yo, listen to my music, I’m telling you, I’m nice, I’m nice, I’m nice.’ […] I didn’t do it and now he’s the biggest guy in the universe.”

Still, it’s not all bad for Joe, as he did discover the aforementioned Big Pun, in addition to Pitbull and Remy Ma, most notably. Also, Joe played a hand in the early development of the careers of Rick Ross and DJ Khaled, according to him.

Meanwhile, Joe told 99 Jamz that his forthcoming untitled album will drop December 7. Joe is in the process of making a sitcom as well. As for Eminem, he recently celebrated his 47th birthday and got a funny birthday message from a former “Stan” collaborator.