In a wild twist of fate, Eminem is facing his most-challenging rap opponent yet… Spider-Man. In celebration of The Amazing Spider-Man #1 release in April, Hustl has shared a new limited edition cover that features the Detroit rapper and the famous web-slinger battling it out. Spidey is also wearing a sick pair of headphones while Em holds the microphone. The artwork serves as a tribute to the movie 8 Mile, as a crowd of onlookers watch the battle.

Interestingly enough, Miles Morales, Luke Cage, Black Panther, and Spider-Gwen also appear to be in the crowd as supportive onlookers. Perhaps one of them will battle another rapper next for a separate issue. Who knows!

“I’ve always been a huge Spider-Man fan since I was a kid — he’s definitely in my top 5… so being on a cover battling Spider-Man is such a thrill and an honor,” Eminem said in a statement.

“It’s truly an honor to be able to bring Eminem and Spider-Man to fans slinging raps on this official Marvel variant cover,” Keri Harris, Hustl’s COO, added. “There is no doubt that fans lucky enough to find themselves holding one of these will possess a highly sought-after collectible.”

5,000 prints of art by Salvador Larroca are currently available on Eminem’s official store, with the remaining thousand pressings available on November 29 here.