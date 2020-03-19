Erykah Badu Will Host A Live Stream Concert Series From Her Bedroom

One of the main sources of income for a musical artist comes from touring and various one-off performances, but with the coronavirus wiping away numerous festivals and tours, many artists are going to suffer a financial loss. A growing solution to this issue has been to hold live stream concerts from the comfort of their own homes. In a partnership with the World Health Organization, Coldplay took part in the #TogetherAtHome series, where frontman Chris Martin performed a number of the group’s beloved selections, including “Yellow,” “Sky Full Of Stars,” and “Viva La Vida.” John Legend took over the series the following day and Miguel, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello are all set to do the same.

Now Erykah Badu has announced “Apolocalyspe One,” a concert series that will be live-streamed from her bedroom. Badu announcing the series through an Instagram post, saying it will give fans the opportunity to not only watch her perform live but to choose which songs she performs — all for the price of $1.

“We gotta keep moving, y’all. We gotta keep this thing going,” Badu said in the post. “We’re a community of artists who our survival depends on performing…Stay tuned. We’ll let you know the rest of the details very, very soon.” The concert series will take place this weekend and Badu will share more information with fans as it approaches.

You can watch Badu announce the series in the video above.