Earlier this month, Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday with a star-studded celebration at Martha’s Vineyard. The party made headlines days before it began after the former president and his team were forced to cut back on the number of invitees due to COVID-19 concerns. Some, like the hosts on Fox & Friends, were quite happy that Obama had to scale back his party, while others let Curb Your Enthusiam jokes fly after Larry David was uninvited from the event.

Video of Obama’s maskless Martha’s Vineyard birthday party before Erykah Badu deleted it pic.twitter.com/ge0k23XioV — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 8, 2021

Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 12, 2021

Naw sis. It’s just right thing , https://t.co/joDoJ9HPUJ — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 13, 2021

The bash made headlines again after Erykah Badu posted, and quickly deleted, a video from the event to her social media page. The clip showed attendees without masks, which caused many to criticize the former President and First Lady for not practicing safer measures for the party — despite the presence of a medical professional who was enlisted to make sure all CDC, state, and local pandemic protocols were followed, according to People.

Due to all the commotion that came as a result of her video, Badu hopped on Twitter to apologize for her actions. “Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the ‘terrible guest’ at such a sacred event for your family,” she wrote. “I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica.” When someone asked if the Obamas forced her to remove the video and apologize publicly, she replied, “Naw sis. It’s just right thing.”