Netflix confirmed last month that Erykah Badu will appear in its film adaptation of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, but fans can see her much sooner by attending one of her many concerts this summer. If they’re lucky, maybe they’ll see Badu twerk with Megan Thee Stallion again.

In April, the four-time Grammy winner announced The Unfollow Me Tour, and it kicked off on June 11 in San Antonio, Texas.

Badu logged six shows, including at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, before hitting Oakland Arena in Oakland, California on Wednesday, June 21. The North American trek’s grand finale is scheduled for July 23 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Badu’s hometown. Other notable venues are Chicago’s United Center (July 1), Boston’s TD Garden (July 7), and Madison Square Garden in New York, New York (July 8).

Plan ahead by studying Badu’s Unfollow Me Tour setlist below (as documented by setlist.fm).

1. “20 Feet Tall”

2. “On & On”

3. “… & On”

4. “To Each His Own” (Faith, Hope & Charity cover)

5. “Appletree”

6. “No Love”

7. “Love Of My Life”

8. “Me”

9. “Time’s A Wastin'”

10. “Otherside Of The Game”

11. “Kiss Me On My Neck (Hesi)”

12. “A.D. 2000”

13. “Orange Moon”

14. “Window Seat”

15. “Whipped Cream” (Ari Lennox cover)

16. “Next Lifetime”

17. “Didn’t Cha Know”

18. “If You Believe / Brighter Days”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.