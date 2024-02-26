Here Are The Extra Innings Festival Set Times For 2024

Extra Innings is hosting their festival again this weekend in Tempe, Arizona, and they just released the set times for those attending. With Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, and Noah Kahan headlining the two-day fest, there are a ton of other acts to catch in the jam-packed lineup. For additional information, visit their website.
Here’s what to know about when they’ll be performing.
Extra Innings Festival Set Times For 2024: Friday, March 1
On the Home Plate stage, The Takes are on from 12:35 to 1:05 (all times local and p.m.), Kaitlin Butts is on from 1:35 to 2:20, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is on from 3:05 to 4:05, Elle King is on from 5:10 to 6:10, Ryan Bingham is on from 7:20 to 8:20, and Chris Stapleton is on from 9:30 to 11:00.
On the Right Field stage, Goodnight Texas is on from 1:05 to 1:35, Donavon Frankenreiter is on from 2:20 to 3:05, Shane Smith & The Saints are on from 4:05 to 5:05, Charley Crockett is on from 6:15 to 7:15, and Turnpike Troubadours are on from 8:25 to 9:25.
Extra Innings Festival Set Times For 2024: Saturday, March 2
On the Home Plate stage, Jade Bird is on from 1:20 to 2:05 p.m., Richy Mitch & The Coalminers are on from 2:50 to 3:35, Sheryl Crow is on from 4:40 to 5:40, Noah Kahan is on from 6:50 to 7:50, and Dave Matthews Band is on from 9:00 to 11:00.
On the Right Field stage, Ben Goldsmith is on from 12:35 to 1:20, Josiah & The Bonnevilles are on from 2:05 to 2:50, Larkin Poe is on from 3:35 to 4:35, Gin Blossoms is on from 5:45 to 6:45, and Morgan Wade is on from 7:55 to 8:55.
Find the full set times schedule below.
