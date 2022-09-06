Fat Joe Will Get It Poppin’ As Host Of The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The rap-centric BET Hip-Hop Awards show went diggin’ in the crates for this year’s host, announcing that Fat Joe is going to turn the 2022 festivities all the way up. No, I’m not sorry. The show, scheduled to air on October 4 at 9 pm ET/PT, will take place at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta on September 30. Joe has garnered plenty of attention in the past few months thanks to his Instagram Live chat series covering everything from the hardest lyrics in hip-hop to whether or not J. Cole can really hoop.

In a statement to Billboard, Joe said, “This will be the BIGGEST award show in history. It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards, and I can’t thank Connie and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”

In addition to hosting the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Joe is preparing to release his memoir, The Book Of Jose, in November, and perform in a one-man-show in New York City.