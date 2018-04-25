Father John Misty Shows Off His Acting Chops In The Surreal ‘Mr. Tillman’ Video

04.25.18 1 hour ago

In case you’ve forgotten, Father John Misty is a bit of an actor: During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers last year, he revealed that he acted in a movie alongside Sterling K. Brown, describing his role as “Guy Who Gets His Head Blown Off Within Like 30-Seconds.” Now he’s getting to flex his acting muscles again, this time in his new video for “Mr. Tillman,” one of the new songs from his upcoming album God’s Favorite Customer.

He previously shared what could be considered an embryonic version of or an early draft of this video back in February, when the song’s lyric video also included some green screen clips of him walking and talking in front of hotel stock art. This actual video is a much more realized iteration, although it’s just as bizarre. There’s a strange Groundhog Day scenario going on, but with multiple versions of himself. It’s pretty creative and a real trip.

In other Father John Misty news, he also presented Lana Del Rey with the Global Impact Award at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards earlier this week, but before giving her the hardware, he performed an acoustic cover of her 2012 song “Ride.” He previously starred in her 2016 video for “Freak.”

Watch the “Mr. Tillman” video and the clip of his “Ride” performance above.

