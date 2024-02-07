Prolific songwriter Sia is back with another dancefloor anthem. But this time, she’d rather dance on her own. Tonight (February 7), the Australian hitmaker has teamed up with fellow Aussie pop icon Kylie Minogue on a fire new collaboration, “Dance Alone.”

“Dance Alone” features both artists rising from the ashes of heartbreak, ready for a night out on the town.

“I watched you walk away, it’s just another day / Don’t need you to stay / I am not afraid, I know I’ll be okay / There’s nothing you can say,” sings Sia on the hook.

Minogue joins in on the fun with a verse of her own, reveling in her newfound freedom.

“Won’t stop, can’t stop / No clock, another shot / Happy, so free / Look at me, finally,” she sings.

The song arrives ahead of Sia’s upcoming album Reasonable Woman, coming this spring. The upcoming album features collaborations with Chaka Khan, Kaliii, Labrinth, Paris Hilton, and more.

You can listen to “Dance Alone” above and see the Reasonable Woman artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Little Wing”

2. “Immortal Queen” Feat. Chaka Khan

3. “Dance Alone” Feat. Kylie Minogue

4. “I Had A Heart”

5. “Gimme Love”

6. “Nowhere To Be”

10. “Towards The Sun”

11. “Incredible” Feat. Labrinth

12. “Champion” Feat. Tierra Whack, Kaliii, and Jimmy Jolliff

13. “I Forgive You”

14. “Wanna Be Known”

15. “One Night”

16. “Fame Won’t Love You” Feat. Paris Hilton

17. “Go On”

18. “Rock And Balloon”

Reasonable Woman is out 5/3 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Sia is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.