The Stranger Things team just dropped a behind-the-scenes photo that has fans melting down over the highly anticipated fifth and final season. In the new pic, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin are back as Max and Lucas, but the setting is not exactly the most uplifting. Or is it?

The events of Stranger Things 4 left Max in the hospital, and clearly, Lucas is still by her side as fans wait to see if or when the character recovers from her truly horrifying ordeal that did not look great. While it’s sure to be an emotional experience, Sink and McLaughlin seem to be having fun filming the somber scene, which you can see below:

🚨CODE RED NERDS🚨 SADIE AND CALEB ARE ON SET!

📸 via Ross Duffer on Instagram pic.twitter.com/BtTOphXrAv — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 1, 2024

However, one particular detail jumped out at Stranger Thing fans: a Kate Bush tape on the bedside table. “Running Up That Hill” played a pivotal role in Stranger Things 4 as the song helped Max escape Vecna during the emotional fourth episode that nearly saw her leave the Hawkins Crew for good. Unfortunately, Max had less luck during a second encounter with Vecna in the season finale, and now sits in a coma that she may never wake up from.

He’s sitting there holding her hand and playing Kate Bush on that radio for her, I’m in shambles 😭 pic.twitter.com/pn7ByWQW8W — ‎gaya !! (@cursedhawkinss) March 1, 2024

You can see more reactions below as fans are all up in their feels over Lucas never giving up on Max:

just realized they have the player and the cassette there cuz it means lucas is playing max's favorite song for her at the hospital while he’s visiting her https://t.co/iBgDCV35xf pic.twitter.com/yYi79aeZPV — lola (@rsdefault) March 1, 2024

Sobbing max is in a coma and Lucas hasn’t left her side. 😭 https://t.co/YSKBu8QLmp — kait 🎗️ (@grunclekait) March 1, 2024

u guys don’t understand how much i love lumax https://t.co/gnS0RPsu1Q — louis’ teeth necklace (@deathspellou) March 1, 2024

THE KATE BUSH CASSETTE ON THE TABLE. I AM IN SHAMBLES😭😭 https://t.co/ccpX8exqWS — Emily Barton (@emilyrianbarton) March 1, 2024

(Via Stranger Things on Twitter)