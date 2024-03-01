max stranger things
‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Losing It Over A Small Detail In A New Behind-The-Scenes Photo

The Stranger Things team just dropped a behind-the-scenes photo that has fans melting down over the highly anticipated fifth and final season. In the new pic, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin are back as Max and Lucas, but the setting is not exactly the most uplifting. Or is it?

The events of Stranger Things 4 left Max in the hospital, and clearly, Lucas is still by her side as fans wait to see if or when the character recovers from her truly horrifying ordeal that did not look great. While it’s sure to be an emotional experience, Sink and McLaughlin seem to be having fun filming the somber scene, which you can see below:

However, one particular detail jumped out at Stranger Thing fans: a Kate Bush tape on the bedside table. “Running Up That Hill” played a pivotal role in Stranger Things 4 as the song helped Max escape Vecna during the emotional fourth episode that nearly saw her leave the Hawkins Crew for good. Unfortunately, Max had less luck during a second encounter with Vecna in the season finale, and now sits in a coma that she may never wake up from.

You can see more reactions below as fans are all up in their feels over Lucas never giving up on Max:

(Via Stranger Things on Twitter)

